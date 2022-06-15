30 internet fraud suspects arrested in Abuja 

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested, Tuesday in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.

The suspects include: Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okator Emeka.

Others are Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Items recovered from them include Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.



“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren said.

