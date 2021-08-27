@30: Lift Taraba to greater heights, Ishaku urges citizens

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, Thursday called on sons and daughters of the state, irrespective of their political persuasions and religious beliefs to join hands in the task of lifting the state to its greater heights.

Ishaku, in his message to mark the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the state, said the creation of the state 30 years ago was no doubt a watershed in the social and economic lives of the people.

He stated that Taraba from 30 years ago till today has recorded remarkable progress.

He stated further that the state now has expansive and functional educational institutions with a highly rated state university.

“Our schools are among the best in the country and our WAEC performance statistics occupy the number one position in the entire Northern states.

“The state can also now boast of a good network of urban and rural roads and an airport, all of which have made movement of people and goods a lot easier, safer and more comfortable.

“Access to health facilities has been greatly enhanced and our hospitals and clinics are not only many but can now boast of modern facilities and a corps of highly trained and motivated healthcare personnel,” he said.

He noted that the quality of life has substantially improved through empowerment and poverty alleviation programmes of his administration and that of his predecessors.

He said the human empowerment programme of his administration and that of the Hope Afresh Foundation of his wife, Anna Darius Ishaku, have cumulatively redeemed over 12,000 women and youth from unemployment and abject poverty.

He said: “We also resumed fresh recruitments into the state civil service which had remained banned for over 20 years. This decision is a manifestation of the human face of my administration.

“This remarkable progress that Taraba state has made in 30 years is a product of their collective effort,” he stated.

He further said mining also remain virtually untapped in the state.

“All these are due to the problems of insecurity. All hands must, therefore, be on deck so that we can overcome these obstacles that hinder our progress as a state,” he stated.