30 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon rescued – NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said 30 Nigerians in a video appealing for help have been rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, and have been relocated to a more conducive apartment.



NIDCOM in a statement by Gabriel Odu of the commissions Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, explained that “they will be part of One Hundred and Fifty others trafficked and stranded in Lebanon to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr Houssam Diab disclosed the evacuation plans when the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, led by the Secretary Egnr. Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi visited the Embassy in Abuja.



According to the statement “Ambassador Diab stated that the One Hundred and fifty girls will be returned home in batches. The first batch of One Hundred and Ten(110) will leave Beirut, Lebanon on 12th, August, 2020 to Lagos while the Second Batch will be returned to Abuja on 16th, August, 2020.

The Diplomat commended the efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of Fifty-five(55) of the girls.



Continuing, the statement read “In the same vein, the Secretary to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Dr Sule Yakubi Bassi on behalf of the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa applauded the excellent ties existing between Nigeria and Lebanon and urged both countries to sustain the cordial relationship. Dr Bassi also commended the dedication and commitment of Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon Amb. Goni Madu Zanna Bura, Mission staff, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun State Governments,and other strategic partners.



“As part of the Nigerian Embassy’s Consular responsibility, the ladies on the said video that went viral and many other distressed Nigerian domestic workers were located and relocated to a more safer place. Suffice to say that 150 of these stranded victims are expected to be evacuated next week and handed over to Naptip, the agency responsible for traficking.



A break down shows: Oyo State 41, Ogun 21, Lagos 12, Ondo 18, Osun 26, Imo 3, Kwara 9, Enugu 1, Ekiti 6, Kogi 1, Edo 1, Delta 3, Ebonyi 1, Benue 1, Abia 1, Akwa Ibom 1 and Anambra 1″.

