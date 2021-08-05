30-yr-old man docked for defiling 2-year-old minor in Adamawa

A high court sitting in Yola, presided by Justice Helen Hammanjoda has remanded a 30-year-old suspected rapist, Ali Ibrahim, in prison custody for defiling a 2-year-old minor at Kwacam ward, in Mubi north local government area of Adamawa state, Wednesday.

The suspect, a firewood seller was arranged before the court on a two-count charges bordering on defilement and molestation.

While in the dock, the suspect confessed that saw the baby with her elder brother on the 31st October, 2018 adding that he tricked the little girl into his room and put his manhood into her private part.

He told the court in his confessional statement that after committing the crime, he accompanied the girl to their house, adding that her mother immediately observed that something was wrong with the girl.

He said when the girl narrated what transpired to her mother, the woman immediately reported the matter to the police; hence, his arrest, detention and arraignment.

The court adjourned the case to October 27, 2021, for continuation of hearing.