300 clusters for electrification nationwide – REA



Over 300 clusters have been identified for electrification across the country in different phases, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has said.

Also, the agency disclosed that 12,000 shops were receiving clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply across the country.

REA, which recently held a roundtable meeting with Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) Private Power Developers in Abuja, said at the launch, the Pilot Phase of the Energizing Economies Initiative commissioned the Sura Shopping Complex Independent Power Project in Lagos state powering 1,047 shops.

The Energising Economies Initiative (EEI), is a Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) initiative being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The focus of the EEI is to electrify economic clusters in Nigeria – which include markets, shopping plazas/complexes and industrial clusters in line with the FGN’s goal of increasing electricity access.

REA in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Promotions, Information and Outreach, Mr. Ayang Ogbe on Wednesday, disclosed that the iniative at the Ariaria International Market (Independent Power Project), Aba, Abia State, had powered over 4,000 shops.

“Over 300 clusters have been identified for electrification across the country in different phases. So far, over 12,000 shops are now receiving clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply. At launch, the Pilot Phase of the Energizing Economies Initiative has commissioned the Sura Shopping Complex Independent Power Project in Lagos State powering 1,047 shops, as well as the Ariaria International Market (Independent Power Project), Aba, Abia State, powering over 4,000 shops.

“Also, launched were over 6,000 energized shops at Sabon Gari market, Kano State with more connections in the pipeline”, the statement said.

It added that the EEI developers were represented at the roundtable, with representatives from Ariaria International Market Energy Solutions (AMES) Limited, Solad Integrated Power Solutions Limited, Rensource Energy Limited and Green Village Electricity (GVE) Projects Limited all present at the REA.

“In the course of discussions at the roundtable, the setbacks faced by the Private Developers as stated by their representatives include; technical and legal solutions to customer bypass, funding constraints, gas unavailability, power shortage and system collapse due to system capacity, inadequate provision of metering, electricity vending system issues and challenges with customer service delivery.

“The agency while acknowledging the challenges faced by the developers, reiterated the need for them to deliver on their obligations as enshrined in their bilateral and tripartite agreements. It emphasized that some obligations are not being met by the developers in view of the performance of their projects. In addition, some of these challenges are externally induced (such as gas aavailability constraints).

“However, many of these challenges are within the Developers control and they must do more to mitigate these and get their projects back on track. The Agency advised the Developers to strengthen their communication culture by proactively updating their customers on key information and/or technical issues in order to keep their stakeholders up-to-date, per time”.

To this end, the agency stated that the Phase 2 rollout plans are currently in view and conversations have begun between the developers, state governments and other key stakeholders, adding that baseline surveys and energy audits are currently being conducted for 98 markets across the country.