3,000 Kwara PDP women defect to APC

Over three thousand women of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state Wednesday dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, who were mainly from Ibagun ward in the Ilorin East local government area of the state, cited Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration’s women inclusiveness and the recent emergence of Alhaja Falilat Mohammed as state APC women leader as reason for their defection.

The decampees were received to APC by Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his special adviser on Politics, Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa while the party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, was represented by the APC state secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Ishowo.

The governor’s representative was supported by majority leader in the House of Assembly, Abubakar Olawoyin and other party stalwarts.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Alhaja Balikis Abdulrauf and Fatima Tajudeen said the governor’s superlative and inspiring priority attention to women motivated them into joining the APC.

They noted the various women empowerment programmes which the governor had implemented in the last two years as well as appointment of women into strategic public offices, adding that Kwara boasts of highest number of women as cabinet members in the country.

The women, who pledged their continued support for the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq, pleaded with him to heed the various calls on him to seek reelection in 2023 in the interest of the masses, who are positively feeling the impact of his administration.

Also speaking, the APC woman leader in the state, Alhaja Falilat Mohammed, thanked the decampees for their genuine appreciation of Governor AbdulRazaq’s avowed commitment to the wellness and well-being of the women folk in the state.

She said over 10,000 women from Ibagun ward had benefited from the various government’s empowerment schemes.

In his brief remarks, the governor’s representative, Alhaji Alakawa assured the decampees of equal treatment with the existing members of APC.