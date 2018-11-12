3000 vigilante officers commissioned to combat crime in Kogi

In a bid to maintain her status as one of the most secured states in Nigeria, the Kogi state government has commissioned about 3000 men and women as vigilante guards to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the state.

The guards which were recruited and trained by the Kogi state vigilante dservice, had under gone various trainings on security issues at different centres across the three senatorial districts of

the state in the last one year.

Commissioning the guard during the passing out ceremony at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja on Saturday, Governor Yahaya Bello enjoined the men and women of the state vigilante service to abhor

acts that could tarnish their reputation and render the state government’s investment on them futile.

The governor reiterated that his administration has zero tolerance for insecurity, illegality and corruption andwarned that he would not spare any member of the group that is found wanting.

He urged them to bring the knowledge they had acquired at their various training grounds to bear in the interest of peace and security in the state.

“My administration values the security and the safety of its citizens. We have spent huge amount on your training. You have been taught perseverance, discipline, community policing, and patience that would sustain our efforts in the area of security.

“Put your knowledge into use and let’s see results. Be peaceful in your various domains, and loyal to the various hierarchies of leaders you will be made to serve under, “he said.

Governor Bello who congratulated the guard over the successful completion of their training said:

” Over 3,000 of you started the training programme, but due to health issues, indiscipline on the part of some of you, over a 100 persons were dropped and you are fortunate to have graduated.”

He said state governors were empowered by section 4 of the 1999 constitution to constitute vigilante groups that could complement the effort of the police on matters of security in their various states.

