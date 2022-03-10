30,000 insurgents, families so far surrender in Northeast – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on Thursday said over 30,000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered in the ongoing kinetic security measure in the North-East.

Delivering a keynote address at a two-day stakeholders’ engagement on security challenges in the North-West geopolitical zone with the theme “Enhancing the Role of Local Communities in the Security Architecture through Awakening Security Awareness and Consciousness”, Boss said the Federal Government has been working hard to reduce insecurity, as one of the three priority areas of the present administration.

The SGF, who was represented by the Director, Special Service, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Attah, said some of the measures so far taken to address the security challenges in the country include increase in budgetary allocation, as well as shoring up the equipment holding of the military and other security agencies.

“Similarly, approval was granted for the recruitment of 10,000 Police personnel for three consecutive years while their salaries have been upwardly reviewed to boost their morale, enhance productivity and elicit hard work. It is therefore gratifying to note that the security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country.

“The insurgents in the North-East have been decimated considerably. Over 30,000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered,” he said.

He enjoined the stakeholders, drawn from the traditional institution, religious organisations, civil society, trade union, security personnel and other individuals and organisations whose contributions to national security have been noticed, to be open to one another in their contributions within the engagement.

“With the recent dimensions of security challenges including, human/child trafficking, baby factory syndrome, ritual killings and the like, the sanctity of the human life has been called to question. Perpetrators of the evil acts live among us and are our relatives. This highlights the need for the cooperation of the communities and the whole-of-society approach to tackle insecurity.

“This workshop is part of the non-kinetic approaches to sensitize the communities on the need to collaborate with government at all levels to tackle the menace of armed banditry and other related crimes in the North-West geopolitical zone,” he added.

The AGF hinted that a platform is being established in six states including Kaduna for sharing credible information among the stakeholders for enhanced security.