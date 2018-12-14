30m babies on the brink of death – UN-backed report

Nearly 30 million babies are born too soon, too small or become sick,

requiring specialised care to survive beyond the first month of life,

according to a new UN-backed report.

The report, ‘Survive and Thrive: Transforming care for every small and

sick new born’, was released by a global coalition that includes the

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

UNICEF deputy executive director, Omar Abdi said: “When it comes to

babies and their mothers, the right care at the right time in the

right place can make all the difference.

“Yet, millions of small and sick babies and women are dying every year

because they simply do not receive the quality care that is their

right, and our collective responsibility.”

The report found that babies with complications from being born

premature, or suffering brain injury during childbirth, severe

bacterial infection or jaundice, risk death, and disability.

Furthermore, the financial and psychological toll on their families

can affect their cognitive, linguistic and emotional development, it

stated.

“For every mother and baby, a healthy start from pregnancy through

childbirth and the first months after birth is essential,” said Soumya

Swaminathan, deputy director general for programmes at WHO.

The report said some 2.5 million newborns died in 2017, mostly from

preventable causes; nearly two-thirds were premature, adding should

these babies survive, they often face chronic diseases or

developmental delays.

Figures disclosed that an estimated one million small and sick

new-borns survived each year with a long-term disability.

The report projects optimistically, that the lives of 2.9 million

women, still-born and new-born in 81 countries can be saved by 2030.

It recommended providing 24-hour and seven-day inpatient care for

newborns and instituting partnerships between families and trained

nurses for hands-on care. (NAN)

