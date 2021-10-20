30m may suffer cancer infections by 2030 – DHF

A non-governmental organisation, the Dove-Haven Foundation (DHF) has said the global cancer statistics (GLOBOCAN) revealed that by the year 2030, over 30 million people will be living with cancer across the world.

The organization called on the federal government and other relevant stakeholders to do the needful in order to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens.

Speaking Tuesday during sensitization of over 200 transport workers in Isanlu, Yagba west local government area of Kogi state, organised by the organisation, the DHF’s executive director, Dr Ekundayo Samuel, said the projected figure as revealed by the (GLOBOCAN) is worrisome and scary, adding that the figure also showed that one in two persons would have one form of cancer or another by 2030 if nothing was done urgently.

He added that Nigeria had an estimated 100,000 new cases of cancer in 2020 as reported by GLOBOCAN and appealed to government to do the needful to avert the danger ahead.

He stated further that, the event tagged: ”The role of transportation workers in cancer control”, was to enlightened transportation workers on their role in cancer control and how they can join in the fight against the dreaded disease.

”We believe in inclusion because that is the best and quickest way to overcome the plague called cancer. Everybody needs to be involved, so we have put in place today’s event to look at the role of transportation workers in cancer control,” he said.

One of the guest speakers, Mrs Emily Baba, who spoke on “Cancer Control and the Role of the Transport Workers in Preventing the Spread of Cancer,” said that exhausts from mechanical machines like motorcycles, tricycles, and cars were the major triggers of cancer formation.

She urged the people to be conscious and more sensitive to changes in their body, and to regularly consult medical personnel for necessary advice and screening if necessary.

She said that the best cure for cancer was prevention, saying cancers

detected at their early stages could still be effectively managed.

She advised everyone to keep away from mechanical exhaust as much as possible in order to prevent cancer infection.