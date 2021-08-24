30th anniversary: Delta to honour iconic contributors to statehood

Delta state government. Monday, said it would honour illustrious Deltans who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state as it celebrates its 30th anniversary of creation.



Chairman of the Central Organising Committee for “Delta at 30 Celebration,’’ Dr Kingsley Emu, made this known at a media briefing in Asaba as part of activities of the week-long celebration.



Emu, who is Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, said Delta at 30 came with a lot of pomp and fulfillment as the state had retained its identity since being part of the defunct Mid-West and Bendel states.



He said the state had consistently done well in sports since its creation just like in the days of Mid-West and Bendel state, adding that Delta had always been unique and significant in the comity of states.



“It is a week-long programme, starting with a Stakeholders Interactive Forum on Tuesday at the Event Centre Asaba, while children talent display will take place on Wednesday at Unity Hall Government House, Asaba.



“There will be a youth variety show also on Wednesday while an interdenominational thanksgiving service will hold on Friday at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Asaba. Thereafter, a Gala and Award Night would be held at the Event Centre,” he disclosed.

