30th convocation: FUTMinna to graduate 58 first class students

Up to 58 graduating students of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMinna) out of over 5, 049 will Tuesday February 1 bagged first class honours.

This represents one percent graduates of first degree the university will be awarding certificates during its week long 30th Convocation.

The convocation event was announced by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala, while addressing journalists in Minna Wednesday.

Professor Bala said the university will also confer honorary doctorate degrees on the former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and three others.

He listed other personalities to include the Chairman of BUA, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the President African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina and the group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari.

He said in the university, these eminent Nigerians are role models worthy of emulation, hence the decision to so honour them.

He said, “A total of 5049 graduates will be awarded degrees and diplomas. Of this number, 3, 892 will receive first degree, 200 will be awarded post graduate diplomas and 836 .asters Degree while 121 graduands will bag Doctorate Degrees.

“Out of those graduating with first degrees, 58 are first class degrees while 948 are in the second class upper division. A total of 2047 are in second class lower division, 801 in third class while 38 are graduating with pass degrees.”

Professor Bala said other activities lined up for the convocation include commissioning of TETFUND projects in the institution by the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the staff and students of the university including its host communities for their support and cooperation during his tenure, adding that this year’s convocation will be his last in the school.