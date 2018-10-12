31 Lagos Assembly members secure APC return tickets

Only nine Lagos House of Assembly lawmakers failed to secure return tickets to the House either because they lost out in the party’s primaries or aspired for higher political offices in the National Assembly.

So far, no fewer than 31 out of the 40 APC members in the state legislature House of Assembly have secured the party’s tickets to contest the 2019 polls.

Thirty out of the 39 APC lawmakers in the Assembly got return tickets, while the lone PDP lawmaker in the House, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo-Odofin I) also secured return ticket on the platform of his party.

Out of the six APC lawmakers in the House that aspired for the National Assembly seats, only two had their aspirations of securing the party’s ticket realised while the hop of four was dashed, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) check.

The two are: Mr Lanre Ogunyemi (APC-Ojo II) who sought the party’s ticket to represent Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Mr Bayo Osinowo (APC-Kosofe I) who also clinched the party’s ticket for Lagos East Senatorial District.

The other four lawmakers whose ambition to represent their constituencies in the House of Representatives was not realised include Mr Segun Olulade (Epe II) and Mr Dayo Saka-Fafunmi (IfakoIjaiye I).

The others are Mrs Omotayo Oduntan (Alimosho II) and Mrs Adefunmilayo Tejuosho (Mushin I).

Meanwhile, the three lawmakers, whose desire to return to the 40-member House was dashed at the primaries are Mr Olanrenwaju Layode (Badagry I), Mr Dayo Famakinwa, (Ajeromi Ifelodun I) and Mr Sola Giwa (Lagos Island I).

According to the APC’s list of successful candidates for the House Assembly for 2019 election, six out of seven lawmakers that defected from PDP to APC were returned except Famakinwa.

The six who returned are Mr Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I) Mr Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/ Isolo II) Akeem Bello (Amuwo-Odofin I), Mr Fatai Oluwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun Il) Mr Victor AKande (Ojo I) and Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surelere II).

The list also revealed that only two of the four female lawmakers obtained the return ticket — Sangodara and Mrs Mojisola Meranda (Apapa I) while Tejuosho and Oduntan are not returning.

While some lawmakers are coming back for a second, third and fourth term, only the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, will be returning for the fifth term if he wins House of Assembly poll in 2019

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.