31 students injured in Yobe girls’ schools clash

No fewer than 31 students is said to have been injured in a clash between students of Government Girls’ College (GGC), Damaturu, and Government

Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS), Buni-Yadi, all in Yobe state.

The event occurred in the early hours of yesterday when one student was caught urinating near a water reservoir which subsequently

resulted to their clash.

When our correspondent visited the General Sani Abatcha Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, he sighted at least 31 students receiving medical

attention.

Efforts to speak with the Commissioner of Education, his representative or the Medical Director of the hospital prove abortive, but it was later learnt that, 26 out of the 31 students had already been discharged while the other five were still on admission.

The two schools are being accommodated in the same premises at GGC, Damaturu, as result of the insurgency at Buni Yadi, the headquarters of

Gujba local government council.