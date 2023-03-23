3,116 drivers licences unclaimed in Oy0, FRSC raises alarm

The Oyo state Command of the Federal Road Safety Command, (FRSC), Wednesday, said about 3,116 unclaimed drivers licenses are still with the command.

Oyo FRSC command raised the alarm in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Chief Route Commander, Chijioke Inyama, on behalf of the State Sector Commander, Joshua Adekanye.

The FRSC command in the statement stressed that it has observed that driver license applicants in the state after biometric capture and subsequent printing of their licenses by the FRSC failed to go back to pick up their licenses.

According to the Oyo state FRSC command, plans have been concluded by the command ” to commence enforcement tagged ” Operation show your Drivers Licence” before the end of April”.

“The National Drivers Licence is a legal document that confers on a person the right to drive or empowers a particular individual to drive one or more vehicles in Nigeria regardless of what type of car you are driving”, it said.

Oyo FRSC added. “It is obligatory that you have a driver’s license if you would ever drive on Nigerian road. It is a legal offence to drive on a public road without a driver’s licence and so it attracts corporal punishment.

” To this end, it has been observed that drivers licence applicants who access the FRSC driver licence centre across the state after their biometric capture and subsequent printing of their license failed to go back to the centre (drivers licence centres) to pick up their licences”.

It stressed further, “In Oyo state, we have about 3116 unclaimed Drivers Licences across all our Driver Licence Centre,” adding, ” hence, the Sector Commander FRSC RS11.3 Oyo state Sector Command, Corps Commander Joshua Adekanye is calling on all drivers licence applicants who were captured for biometrics in the last 6 months to approach the drivers licence centre in which they were captured to pick up their original drivers licence.”

The command maintained that ” FRSC has concluded plans to commence enforcement tagged, ” Operation show your Drivers Licence before the end of April, 2023″.

