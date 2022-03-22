32 civilians, 2 soldiers killed in fresh Kaduna attacks – Official 

Kaduna state government has confirmed that 32 residents and two soldiers were killed in the attacks on four villages of n Kaura local government, several others were injured, as over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were destroyed.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state governmen that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area.

“According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA. Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.

“The 32 locals killed are listed as follows: Angelina Aboi, Godiya Iliya, Peace Iliya, Stephen Emmanuel, Patrick Pius, Gwamna Ishaya, Philip Joseph, Godwin Latong, Aba Chawai, Nancy Luka, Sophia Luka, Hosea James, Daniel Sofa, Geoffrey Ado, Bala James, Henry Dauda, Augustine Iliya and Irmiya Michael.”

“Others are, Murna Luka, Monday Buki, Reuben Kumai, Zilien Gudak, Anita Dauda Kawai, Rifkatu Dauda Kawai, Titi Bawa, Jacob Yayock, Samuel Ufui, Silas Bulus, Victor Ayuka, Jummai Yunana, Sunday Tachio and Hope Luka.

“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are listed as: Ndau Abba, Mani Luka, Habila Sambo, Ibrahim Daniel, Julius Tachio, Rose Sunday and Sadunga Kamai. One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, is currently missing.

“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised,” he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who expressed grief at the report, “condemned the attacks in the strongest terms, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed. He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.

“The governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls. The Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area.

“The Kaduna state government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence. Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own.

“A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan. The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence. Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing.”

