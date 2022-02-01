32 kidnap victims rescued in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Police command has rescued 13 kidnap victims through its Police Tactical operatives deployed along Mada axis, who were abducted along Sheme – Funtua road in Katsina state in two different operations.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu at a press conference, Monday.

He said the victims who hailed from B/Magaji LGA of Zamfara state were abducted while coming back from Lagos to B/Magaji.

Shehu pointed out that all the victims were properly treated and debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.

He further noted that 19 kidnap victims, including 15 males and 4 females, were rescued by the military to the command.

“The victims were handed over by Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau to Zamfara State Police Command,” he said.

Shehu disclosed that the victims were rescued by the military operatives along Dansadau axis in Maru LGA.