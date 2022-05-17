32 states, FCT in high risk of flood in 2022 – Minister

The Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman H Adamu, has warned that 233 Local Government Areas in 32 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fall within the Highly Probable flood risk Areas.

This is even as 212 Local Government Areas in 35 states of the Federation including FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk Areas and the remaining 392 Local Government Areas fall within the probable flood risk Areas.

The Minister made this known recently during the presentation of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook(AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja.

He stated that the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) is an imperative tool in flood risk management for minimizing the adverse effects of flood on lives, properties, critical infrastructure and social economic wellbeing.

According to him, Nigeria regularly experience flood disasters particularly during rainy season and communities that depend on the river ecosystem and its fertile flood paths for their sustenance and social economic wellbeing as well as urban and semi urban areas with inadequate drainage systems are mostly affected by flood losses.

Speaking further, Adamu noted that the highly Probable Flood risk states include Adamawa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta and Ebonyi. Others are, Ekiti, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and FCT.

