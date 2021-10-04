32 teams battle for Croccity 5-aside soccer tourney



Thirty two teams are participating in the maiden edition of the Croccity 5-Aside Soccer League, which kicked off at the Ahmed Musa Neighborhood Centre, Kaduna on Monday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Managing Director of Definitiv Media, Yahaya Maikori said the teams are drawn from all parts of Kaduna metropolis.

Maikori, who was represented by the General Overseer Hyai FM, Philips Arome Omachi, said that the competition is aimed at uniting youth from across all divides in Kaduna state. He expressed delight at what he described as brilliant operating match.

“You know that football unites. We are doing this to bring people together. I am satisfied with the quality of play so far. People are learning the rules of the game you know it’s not like the normal soccer,” he said.

Omachi said although, they are yet to get many sponsors, there will be N500,000 cash prize for overall winners.

“For now we didn’t get sponsors as expected but as it goes on we believe more sponsors will come in. Apart from the N500k for winner takes it all, we have scouts watching and the lucky ones will be picked to join teams in Europe,” he added.

He disclosed that they have plans to start a 5-aside league in Kaduna to scout for talents probably to sell them out.

Also speaking, League Organiser, Kelly Eruka, explained that they are doing the competition in partnership with Kanu Football Academy (KIFA).

“We are expecting Kanu himself and DG KIFA to attend the final. Kanu Heart Foundation is part of the sponsors and Nwankwo Kanu will be here life in the course of the competition,” he said.

The maiden edition of Croccity Soccer League is powered by Definitiv Media, parent company of Hyai FM.

