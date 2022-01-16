337 candidates screened for NPDC scholarship

No fewer than 337 candidates were weekend screened for the 2020/2021 Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) scholarship.

The scholarship examination held simultaneously at three centres in Warri, Delta state, Egbema in Imo state and Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Manager, Community Relations Department of NPDC, Mr. Dahiru Abubakar said the scheme was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to its host communities.

Represented by the team Lead of the Warri Examination Center, Mr Noble Imabibo, Abubakar said “over 10,000 students have so far been awarded the scholarships since the programme commenced in the year 2000.”

According to him, “the scholarship scheme has helped to reduce youth restiveness in the communities and helped in human capital development in the communities hosting our operations.

“In total, we have 337 candidates from the different host communities sitting for this examination; out of which successful candidates would be awarded the scholarships.

“And to ensure a transparent, free and fair exercise, NPDC Management engaged the services of the Management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) as consultant to conduct the examination,” he stated.

A candidate, Miss Favour Atiewoh, who hails from Emadadja community in Udu local government area of Delta, commended the organisers.