3,400 civil servants sit for promotion exams in Yobe

The Yobe State Acting Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Garba Bilal, Saturday said, 3,400 civil servants wrote 2022 promotion examination in the state.

Bilal made this known in Damaturu while supervising the conduct of the examination held at Government Girls College, Damaturu.

He said the examination is for all civil servants that are due for promotion.

He noted that civil servants on grade levels 7 to 9,10 to 13 and 15 to 16 were invited for the examination.

The HoS revealed that the purpose of the examination was also to enhance productivity and efficiency in the service as well as to acquaint civil servants with government policies and programmes.

“We are doing everything possible to revive the civil service and one of the areas we are going to do this is to ensure that there is training and retraining of the civil servants,one you trained them definitely they would be able to give their best,” he said.

He appreciated Governor Mai Mala-Buni for creating the enable environment for this year’s exams to take place at Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashua town.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

