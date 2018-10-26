34,000 petty traders benefit from FG Trader Moni in Gombe (2) By Auwal Ahmad Gombe

The federal government through the Trader Moni Government Enterprises
and Empowerment programme has commenced the payment of 10,000 loans to
34,000 petty traders in Gombe state.
Speaking to news men in Gombe yesterday, malam Ishaya Usman,
supervisor of the programme in Gombe, said the loan which is without
collateral, beneficiaries were expected to pay within the period of
six months.
He said the programme was federal government initiative aimed at
boosting the petty traders to become stronger.
He said the beneficiaries did not pay any amount apart from the
administrative charges of N250 through some designated banks and
that qualified them to get N10,000.
He said after paying the money in six months, they would be qualified
for N15,000 up to N50,000 subsequently.
He said the money have been disbursed to the beneficiaries wallet
account since in September and text message was sent to them which
will serve as evidence before the money would be given to them in cash
or through their account number, depending on their choice.
He further called on the beneficiaries to utilize the money for the
purpose meant it is meant for.
Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with Premium Times, thanked the
federal government for introducing the programme.
Malam Munkaila Mohammed, a vegetable seller said he will forever
remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said the N10, 000 he received will boost his business.
Malama Aminatu Musa, a local delicacy seller said the federal
government has made their dream come true.
She said she is a widow for 7 years; the money given to her will help
her boost her trade and solve other problems.
