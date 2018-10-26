34,000 petty traders benefit from FG Trader Moni in Gombe

The federal government through the Trader Moni Government Enterprises

and Empowerment programme has commenced the payment of 10,000 loans to

34,000 petty traders in Gombe state.

Speaking to news men in Gombe yesterday, malam Ishaya Usman,

supervisor of the programme in Gombe, said the loan which is without

collateral, beneficiaries were expected to pay within the period of

six months.

He said the programme was federal government initiative aimed at

boosting the petty traders to become stronger.

He said the beneficiaries did not pay any amount apart from the

administrative charges of N250 through some designated banks and

that qualified them to get N10,000.

He said after paying the money in six months, they would be qualified

for N15,000 up to N50,000 subsequently.

He said the money have been disbursed to the beneficiaries wallet

account since in September and text message was sent to them which

will serve as evidence before the money would be given to them in cash

or through their account number, depending on their choice.

He further called on the beneficiaries to utilize the money for the

purpose meant it is meant for.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with Premium Times, thanked the

federal government for introducing the programme.

Malam Munkaila Mohammed, a vegetable seller said he will forever

remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the N10, 000 he received will boost his business.

Malama Aminatu Musa, a local delicacy seller said the federal

government has made their dream come true.

She said she is a widow for 7 years; the money given to her will help

her boost her trade and solve other problems.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.