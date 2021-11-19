34,000 to benefit from Zamfara free healthcare services

No fewer than 34,000 vulnerable persons are set to benefit from Zamfara state government Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) free healthcare delivery service initiated by the administration of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle

Speaking during the formal launching of the program at Farida General Hospital in Gusau Thursday, governor Matawalle said the gesture was in line with his administration’s readiness to eradicate suffering among less privileged in the state.

He added that his administration had constructed primary health centres in all the 147 wards across 14 local government councils of the state for the program.

“All the 34000 beneficiaries will receive free healthcare delivery service in the state under the state basic healthcare provision fund,” he said.

According to him, based on the criterion of validation and enrolment of this programme, 231 beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 147 wards of the state.

He pointed out that 92 pregnant women, 116 children under the age of five, and 23 elderly and physically challenged persons from each ward will be enrolled for the program.

