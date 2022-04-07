343 Jigawa retirees receive N715.7m benefit

Jigawa state government has paid the terminal benefit for the month of February 2022, amounting to N715.7 million to 343 beneficiaries.

Addressing newsmen Thursday, the Jigawa state and Local Government Contributory Pension Board’s executive secretary, Kamilu Aliyu Musa, said retirees are handled with kit’s glove in the state.

He said that 198 beneficiaries from the state got N484.9 million while 78 retirees from the local governments were paid N107.1 million respectively.

He further stated that 67 retirees from the Local Government Education Authority were given N123.6 million among others.

Also the executive secretary stated that Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar always gives directive on prompt payment of the retiree’s benefit in the state.