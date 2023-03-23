34th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair opens March 25 – ECCIMA

The 34th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair billed to take on March 24th, 2023, will take off as scheculed but official opening ceremony will take place on Saturday ,March 25, 2023.

The acting Director-General, Uchechukwu Mbah, who disclosed in a statement on Wednesday said, the Minister of Trade will perform the opening ceremony.

Mbah also said the minister would use the opportunity to “turn the sod of the construction of the GSM/ Computer Village located at the Trade Fair complex.

“Kindly be reminded that the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair is holding from March 24 to April 3, 2024 and the formal opening ceremony will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

“The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment has promised he will personally come to declare the fair open and also commission a number of projects built by ECCIMA.

“The minister will also turn the sod for the construction of Enugu GSM/Computer Village located within the Trade Fair Complex,” the Acting DG disclosed.

