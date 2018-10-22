35 prison inmates sit for NECO exams

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said that 35 inmates of the Jos
prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate
Examination (SSCE) of the National Examination Council (NECO).
Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command
of NPS made this known in a statement in Jos yesterday.
He said the inmates of 32 males and three females were adequately
prepared to take social science and commercial subjects in the
examination.
According to him, the examination fees of the inmates were paid by the
Industrial Training Fund (ITF), as part of activities marking its 47th
anniversary.
“35 inmates of Jos Prison have been duly registered for the 2018 NECO
external examination. The inmates, 32 of who are male and 3 females
have been prepared to take subjects in social sciences and
commercials.
“This examination is one of the numerous reform programs available to
prepare inmates toward smooth reintegration into the society, upon
discharge,’’ Ayedoo said.
The spokesperson explained that the service deployed resources to
attract productive partnership towards providing quality education and
vocational skills for inmates across the command.
(NAN)
