35 prison inmates sit for NECO exams

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said that 35 inmates of the Jos

prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate

Examination (SSCE) of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command

of NPS made this known in a statement in Jos yesterday.

He said the inmates of 32 males and three females were adequately

prepared to take social science and commercial subjects in the

examination.

According to him, the examination fees of the inmates were paid by the

Industrial Training Fund (ITF), as part of activities marking its 47th

anniversary.

“35 inmates of Jos Prison have been duly registered for the 2018 NECO

external examination. The inmates, 32 of who are male and 3 females

have been prepared to take subjects in social sciences and

commercials.

“This examination is one of the numerous reform programs available to

prepare inmates toward smooth reintegration into the society, upon

discharge,’’ Ayedoo said.

The spokesperson explained that the service deployed resources to

attract productive partnership towards providing quality education and

vocational skills for inmates across the command.

(NAN)

