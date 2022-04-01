35 years old philanthropist abducted in Kogi 











The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi state council has condemned in totality the abduction of president/founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja at his residence on Wada road Lokoja.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the chairman of the chapel, Elder Friday Idachaba and secretary, Oyibo Salihu which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday.



The statement described the incident as unfortunate, saying the rising insecurity in the society has gone so wild to an extent that security operatives can no longer protect the lives and property of the citizens in the society.



The chapel therefore called on the state government, Kogi state police command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Hunters Association of Nigeria to intensify effort to bring back this humanitarian service provider alive.



It will be recalled that Ambassador Gabriel Onoja was on Thursday morning around 10am whisked away from his house by six gunmen allegedly dressed in police uniform along Wada road in Lokoja, the state capital.



The gunmen, who went to the house in a Sienna space bus, allegedly brutalised the 35-year-old philanthropist before taking him to an unknown destination.