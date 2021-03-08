350 CSOs endorse Buhari’s performances

coalition of civil society organisations numbering 350, Monday passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he has “sacrificed men and equipment to keep Nigeria safe.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the president of the coalition and Executive Secretary, Citizens Watch Watch Advocacy Initiative, Mr Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele said, “while most nations are still in economic recession occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian government has through deft economic, prudent management of scarce resources exited the recession to the applause of World Bank. and other financial bodies.”

“We, therefore, after a critical evaluation and analysis of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in all ramifications, now pass a vote of confidence on the present administration for being alive to the primary responsibility of safeguarding lives and property across the nation…”.

Aigbegbele noted that “most Nigerian youths are now gainfully employed across the length and breadth through the Agricultural Value Chain.”

He added that “many, especially, women have been empowered through the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) as well as a whole lot of successful successful social safety nets and initiatives.”

The coalition further said, “It is a well-known fact that corruption, under President Muhammadu Buhari, has been fought head-on, as we speak; there are various cases of high profile Nigerians languishing in Kuje prisons, Abuja and across the country for dipping their hands into public till.

“Indeed, the fear of President Buhari has become the beginning of wisdom and, as such, politicians and administrators in Nigeria have been kept on their toes like never before in the history of this nation.

“Nigerians can attest to the fact, that this is the first government that has shown sincerity in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“And for that, disgruntled politicians have gone to the market square to frustrate the anti corruption agenda and use their ill-gotten funds to make sure that the plans and prosecution of corrupt politicians should not see the light of the day, by spending huge sums to thwart government efforts, using legal rigmarole and jargons to hold us to ransom and later accuse the government of non performance.”

