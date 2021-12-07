$3,500 fine, ban awaits airlines that violates PSC protocol – NCAA

Airlines that flout the Presidential Steering Committee newly revised COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine protocols will be liable to a penalty of $3,500 per passenger for non compliance with the requirements as well as an outright ban as the case may be, the NCAA reel out on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in a notification to all airlines, an All Operators Letter(AOL) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/16/327 issued December 3 to all Accountable managers, signed by the director general of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, reiterated that the protocols for international flight operations and quarantine protocols for travellers arriving Nigeria has issued earlier on July 1, 2021still subsists.

The country’s airports regulatory authority stated that for,”Inbound passengers: Airlines are only to board passengers travelling to Nigeria who are in possession of a paid permit to travel with a QR Code and a result of a negative COVID-19 test done not later than 48 hours from time of boarding.

