@36, Ronaldo becomes highest paid player in Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has now emerged the highest-paid player in the Premier League, following his shock return to Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.
The 36-year-old has agreed on personal terms with United, which will see him sign a two-year deal worth £480,000 a week.
Ronaldo is now ahead of Lukaku, who also moved back to Chelsea this summer.
Once image rights and bonuses are taken into account, Lukaku will take home between £325,000 and £450,000-per-week. Kevin De Bruyne, who recently signed a new contract at Manchester City, is on £385,000-per-week.
De Bruyne’s new teammate, Jack Grealish, is paid £380,000-per-week including bonuses.
Current top earners in EPL
Cristiano Ronaldo – £480,000-per-week
Romelu Lukaku – £450,000-per-week (including bonuses)
Kevin de Bruyne – £385,000-per-week
Jack Grealish – £380,000-per-week (including bonuses)
David De Gea – £375,000-per-week
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £350,000-per-week
Raheem Sterling – £300,000-per-week
Paul Pogba – £270,000-per-week
Anthony Martial – £250,000-per-week
Mo Salah – £220,00-per-week
Ben Chilwell – £190,000-per-week
Virgil van Dijk – £180,000-per-week