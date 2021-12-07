36 states vs FG: Court shifts legal battle on $418m to Dec. 13

Justice Inyang Ekwo has fixed December 13 for continuation of hearing in a legal battle instituted by 36 states to challenge the bid by the federal government to deduct a sum of 418 million dollars from their bank accounts.

The sum is planned to be deducted by government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, to pay contractors who worked for the state government in the Paris Club refund.

At today’s proceeding the Justice Ekwo permitted the plaintiffs, (36 states) to regularise their processes that were filled out of time.

The court also granted permission for substituted service on some of the defendants who have allegedly refused to accept court processes/papers.

The motion for regularisation and substituted service granted by the judge were moved/ agued by Jibrin Okutepa, SAN.

Drama ensued when the judge was about to adjourn the matter, as some of the defendants made desperate efforts to argue their motions, praying the court to discharge the order of interlocutory injunction granted in favour of the states against the deduction of the money by the federal government.

Counsel to two of the defendants, Chief Woke Olanipekun, and Olusola oke, both SANs battled spiritedly through oral applications for the court to discharge the order of injunction.

They argued that by the practice direction of the court, the order of injunction ought to last for 14 days and that it should be deemed as expired and no longer in existence.

However, counsel to the states, Okutepa read out the order in the open court and submitted that until the motion for interlocutory injunction is decided, the interim order shall be in force and bidding on all parties.

Justice Iyang counseled parties in the matter to thread softly, adding that the matter will be diligently determined.