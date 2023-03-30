36-year- old man remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre over COVID-19 scam

A 36- year- old man and owner of a club house in Ibadan, identified as Adepoju Olawale Sunday is in trouble for allegedly defrauding Americans in COVID -19 benefits scam.

Already, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command has dragged the man to court over his alleged involvement in cybercrime and obtaining money for COVID – 19 and unemployment benefits from the United States of America government.

The 36-year-old man was arraigned before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Wednesday, on two separate charges. EFCC alleged him of involvement in cybercrime and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N31, 821, 000.00.

One of the eight-count reads: “That you, Adepoju Olawale Sunday (aka SSG), Tope Ogunruku (aka DLA Frd Husband) at large, Owoade Emmanuel David (.ka. UK CEO Ace Lounge) at large, Desmond (aka Stanf line 2 2022) at large and Blessing (aka Ghost) at large, sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an illegal act to wit; Identity Theft contrary to Sections 27(1)(b) and 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015 punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the same Act.”

