370 footballers from North west storm Kano for recruitment exercise

A total of 370 footballers from across North West zone have participated in a soccer tournament organized by the Braves Sports Academy in collaboration with Reigns Soccer Agency Lisbon , Portugal with a view to recruit them for foreign clubs.

The one week long event features players from Kano, Kaduna plateau , Katina states among others.

Speaking to our sports correspondents the chairman of the Braves Sports Academy, Alhaji Haruna Ismail said the essence of organizing such tournament was to identify and recruit the hidden talents so as to to take them outside the country and find clubs for them in the Western Europe .

He said a total of 370 players from 20 clubs around Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and other states of the North West participated in a week long soccer event .

He said a total of 26 players from the total number of participants wee selected by the indigenous coaches in collaboration with Portuguese managers adding that they will do the final selection of those who scaled through their final selection

The chairman expressed his happiness on how the players and officials behaved which resulted in a hitch free tournament.

