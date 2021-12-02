370 footballers from North west storm Kano for recruitment exercise

December 2, 2021 Editorial IV Sports 0




 

 A total of 370 footballers  from across North West zone have participated in a  soccer tournament organized by the Braves Sports Academy in collaboration with Reigns  Soccer Agency Lisbon , Portugal  with a view to recruit them for foreign clubs.

 The one week long features players from Kano, Kaduna plateau , Katina states among others.

Speaking  to our sports correspondents  the chairman of the Braves Sports Academy, Alhaji  Haruna Ismail said  the essence of organizing such tournament was to identify and recruit the  hidden talents so as to to take them outside the country and find clubs for them in the Western Europe .

  He said a total of 370 players from 20 clubs around Kano, Kaduna, Katsina  and other states of the North West participated in a week long  soccer event .

 He said a total of 26 players from the total number of participants wee selected  by the indigenous coaches  in collaboration with Portuguese  managers adding that they will do the final selection  of those who scaled through  their final selection  

 The chairman expressed his happiness  on how the players and officials behaved  which resulted in a hitch free tournament.

No tags for this post.