3m immunised against COVID-19 in Jigawa – Commissioner

Over 3 million people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jigawa state, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Salisu Mu”azu, has said.

While addressing reporters during a media engagement forum organised by Jigawa state Correspondents Chapel in Dutse, the commissioner said the figure represents 70% of the targeted population.

He said Jigawa is currently second in terms of vaccination coverage in Nigeria by the proportion of the population in the state.

He stated further that, “Over 400,000 people have received second dose of the vaccine from across the state.”

He also said government in collaboration with traditional leaders and other stakeholders contributed in creating awareness and public mobilising the people to take the vaccine which turned out to be safe and effective.

The permanent secretary added that the state government has established a permanent isolation centre which has 54 bed capacity in Dutse for the management of COVID-19 and other related epidemic cases such as Ebola, Lassa fever, Yellow fever and others.

“In 2021, over 900,000 people were vaccinated against cholera when the disease outbreak was reported in some local government areas of the state where over 120 people died”, he said.