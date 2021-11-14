3SC prioritise 2021/2022 NPFL season

Management of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Friday said the team’s priority is to present a formidable team for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Addressing a press conference, the team’s general manager, Mr Rasheed Balogun, said the team is now set for 2021/22 season of the NPFL.

Mr Balogun stressed that an excellent performance in the 2021/22 NPFL “is now the priority of the club’s management”.

“Right now, our priority is to present a formidable team that would be able to hold its own in the NPFL because we don’t want a repeat of the past, when the team got relegated after being promoted.

“It was not easy achieving that feat but we were able to weather the storm against all odds, especially at the playoff in Enugu, thanks to the moral and financial support of the government of Engr Seyi Makinde,” he said.

Mr Balogun however, dispelled insinuation of any wrongdoing within 3SC saying, the essence of the media parley was to brief the media on the plans of the club ahead of the new season, as well as to clear the air on allegations leveled against the management.

“After securing promotion to the elite league, which has long been overdue, our mission is how to make sure we give a good account of ourselves when the season starts and I am glad to inform you that we are on course in order to achieve this. We promised the government and good people of Oyo, the promotion ticket and we thank God we were able to deliver it”, he said.

Speaking on the rumour that Gov Makinde allegedly refused to approve the budget presented by the 3SC management, Mr Balogun said no budget was presented before the governor by the management as at the time the rumour was been spread.

“Ever since we returned from Enugu, we have not been able to meet with His Excellency. As we all know, there are many things the governor is attending to, everybody is quite aware of his busy schedule”.

On ownership of players, Mr Balogun disclosed that no club in the country can boast of owning most of their players, adding, “it is not only the club that is making use of players on loan.”