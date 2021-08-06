4. 7m women, children in North-east need humanitarian support – UN

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has called for global support to address hunger and starvation threatening the residents and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east, deeply affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Kallon, who made the call at the National Council of Development Plan meeting at the Government House Maiduguri Thursday also explained that the humanitarian crisis in the region was indeed one of the worst in the world.

He further claimed that there was one out of five IDPs living in overcrowded camps while many other health challenges prevail due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

The UN humanitarian coordinator also revealed that 8.7 million people living in the North-east need emergency assistance as a result of the Boko Haram crisis while calling for hmanitarian assistance to over 4.7 million people presently in need of emergency food assistance this rainy season as a result of food insecurity perpetuated by insurgency in the region.

Kallon noted however that the only solution to the crisis in the North-east is peace while commending the state government’s effort towards addressing the circumstances.

He also appealed for continuous peace building efforts by Nigerian military and MNJTF to restore and end the humanitarian crisis in the region while charging the state government to do the needful for the affected population towards building resilient.