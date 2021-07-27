4 arrested for ‘murder, culpable homicide’ in Yobe

Yobe state police command has arrested four culprits for alleged armed robbery and culpable homicide.

In a statement signed by the Command’s police public relations officer, (PPRO) Abdul-Karim Dungus, the suspects are, Umar Shaibu AKA Abba aged 21 of Sabon Fegi ward, Tajjuddeen Taufiq aged 20 of Abasha ward, Ismail Moh’d aged 17 of Abasha ward, and Bulama Modu aged 17 of Abasha ward all of Damaturu LGA.

He revealed that the culprits were apprehended during a sting operation carried out by detectives of B Divisional Police Headquarters.

The statement reads: “On 23th July, 2021 at about 1130hrs a report was received from one Abubakar Musa an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu branch that the Victim one Hassan Abubakar a co-employee did not report for duty and efforts to trace his where about proved abortive.

“Consequently, Detectives swung into action and stormed the house of the victim.

“His home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood and probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On 24th July, 2021 the principal suspect who happened to be the house help of the Victim was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime stating that on 22nd July, 2021 he and three others attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu, robbed him of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

“On the next day 23rd July, 2021 they began to sell the properties until they were eventually nabbed by the police. The case is under investigation for subsequent prosecution.

“Yobe state police commissioner Yahaya Sahabu Abubakar therefore called on members of the general public to be vigilant at all times and report suspicious acts and movements around them to the nearest Police Station or formations.”