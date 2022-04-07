4 Benue CWO members die in auto crash



A ghastly motor accident in Benue Thursday claimed no fewer than four members of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) who were returning from the burial of one of their members.

The accident which occurred around 11: 48 hours took place a Kilometre away from the Wannune NYSC Orientation camp, Tarka local government area of Benue state.



The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus which was said to be conveying the CWO members of St Francis Nyiekaa in Makurdi from burial of their member was alleged to have lost control and hit a tree due to over speeding.



The Benue sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammed, who confirmed the issue when contacted, said the crash occurred Thursday around 11:48hrs.



“Only one vehicle was involved. A Toyota Hiace bus was involved in the accident. There were 19 people in the vehicle out of which 18 were females and one a male adult.



“Fifteen people were injured and on died. Both the injured and the dead were taken to St. Christopher Hospital and NKST Hospital, both in Annunne.



“Cause of the accident which happened one kilometer after NYSC Orientation Camp, Wannune was due to over speeding,” he added.