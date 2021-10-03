4 Church members dead as electric cable falls on worshippers

Up to four persons including two teenagers and two adults were electrocuted after an electric cable fell on worshippers within church premise in Lagos state.

The incident occurred at El-Adonai Evangelical Church in Abule-Egba area.

Blueprint gathered that the worshippers were electrocuted while trying to fix the Church’s flag.

The flag’s pole was said to have touched the electrical cable which triggered the shock, according to an eyewitness.

However, the identities of the victims were yet to be verified and authorities were yet to confirm the development as at the time of filling this report.