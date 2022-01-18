4 dead, 12 injured in Ogun road crash

Four persons have been reportedly dead in an accident around Oniworo, in Fidiwo area of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

About 12 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which involves a Mazda bus marked APP111XM, and a Tanker with no registration number.

The fully loaded commercial bus heading to Lagos, reportedly rammed into the diesel tanker.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

Okpe stated that about 16 persons were involved in the accident, out of which four died on the spot, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Okpe identified over-speeding and loss of control as the suspected causes of the crash.

She said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and IDERA hospital Sagamu while the bodies of the dead were deposited at FOS, Ipara.