4 INEC workers, NYSC member, 3-yr-old die in accident ‎

Four staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an NYSC member and a three-year-old girl died in an accident on

Ajaokuta–Lokoja road on Saturday, an official has confirmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt in Lokoja yesterday that the NYSC member was performing his primary assignment with INEC office in Lokoja and that the child belonged to one of the INEC staff.

The victims were returning from Anyigba, Kogi where they attended the wedding ceremony of another INEC worker, NAN learnt.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at Kogi Office of INEC, Ahmed Biambo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with

NAN.

Biambo said that the victims were from the Information and Communication Technology and Account departments of INEC.

He said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Meanwhile, the Kogi Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Martins, could not comment on the incident as he did

not respond to calls made to his telephone number. (NAN)