4 killed, 1 beheaded in fresh Plateau attack

Police have confirmed the killing of four persons in renewed isolated attacks in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The latest of killings occurred Sunday evening at Kpachudu community where a herder was killed and beheaded.

Police spokesman of the state command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said the command is aware of the unfortunate incidents at Kpachudu and Reweinku villages in Miango district that led to the death of four persons.

He said more personnel had been deployed to the areas to restore peace.

“Investigation has since commenced to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he added.

The Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) accused “members of the Irigwe community as being behind the killing 13-year old herder, whose corpse was beheaded.

State chapter chairman of MACBAN, Malam Nura Abdullallhi, said, “Musa Sale, 13-year old, was grazing together with his brother, Abdulsalam Nuhu, who was escaped with injury.”

Spokesman of Irigwe Community Development Association (IDA), Mr. Malison David, however denied the allegations, stressing that it was the, “Fulani herders that killed two of our members, Sunday midnight, at Renwienku community of Miango general area of Bassa LGA.”

