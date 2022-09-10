4 killed, 2 injured as bandits ambush Bagana traders in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed four people while two others sustained various degrees of injury at Ofeapo, along Idrisu-Bagana Road in Omala local government area of Kogi state.

The victims who were returning from the crisis-ridden Bagana market around 8:30 pm on Thursday were ambushed and killed by suspected bandits.

The victims, who were mainly traders, were travelling in a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep, when gunmen opened fire on them at close range, killing four on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The spokesperson of the Kogi state Police Command, SP. William Aya, while confirming the incident, however, said one person, the tricycle rider, was killed while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to medical facilities in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala LGA.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, has mobilised a tactical squad and officers of the division to the scene to possibly fish out the perpetrators.

This is just as the paramount ruler of Omala Local Government Area Traditional Council, HRH Boniface Musa, the Ojogba of Ife, condemned the dastardly act and prayed to God to give the family of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.

He appealed to Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to, as a matter of urgency, wade into the lingering Bagana crisis that had consumed tens of people and rendered many homeless.

He urged him to implement the recommendations of the Col. Suleiman Babanawa (retd.) Committee, and called for the deployment of the security agencies to Bagana town to forestall further bloodshed.

