4 killed, 3 injured in fresh Kaduna clash

Four people have been killed and three people injured following a clash between locals and herders in Jankasa, Zango Kataf local government area, while herds of cattle were attacked in reprisal.

Kaduna state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the fight which started along cattle routes in the area before escalating was resolved by security agencies, even as suspected reprisal led to the killing of 13 cows but fortunately, no life was lost.

“The military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna state government that four people have been killed and three others injured during a clash between locals and some herders in Jankasa, Zangon Kataf local government area.





“According to the reports, the clash occurred along some cattle routes in the area, and then escalated into a firefight between the two groups, before security forces arrived to bring the situation under control.

“After the clash, the four people confirmed killed were identified as: Luka Nelson, Timothy Koni, Pasi Peter and George Frances. Three persons who sustained gunshot injuries during the fracas were identified as: Daniel Dauda, Ezra James and Henry Frances. The injured persons are now receiving treatment in hospital.



“Further to this, security agencies reported that unknown gunmen attacked some settled herders at Manchok, Kaura LGA. The security agencies reported that this was an apparent reprisal to the initial clash. Thirteen cows have been confirmed killed so far, as troops recovered 25 cows alive from the area. No human casualties have been reported, as search operations continue.



“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his sadness at the deadly clash, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed. He sent his deepest condolences to their families.

“Condemning the unfortunate attacks, amidst ardent efforts to restore stability to the general areas, the Governor appealed to members of the community and to all citizens, to uphold lawful actions over violent conduct at all times. The Governor wished all those injured a quick recovery, and tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the attacks,” he said.



Aruwan said that security agencies are sustaining patrols in the general area.