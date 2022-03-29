4 killed, 5 houses burnt as cultists clash in Kogi 

Lokoja



Four persons were killed Tuesday morning while about five houses were razed following cult clashes in Kabawa in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.



Sources said the crisis started Monday night as two rival groups within the ages of 13 to 15 engaged in a which led to killing and burning of houses in the area.

As a result of the crisis, residents moved members of their family from the area to secured places within the state capital to avoid being killed or maimed.



Mallam Usman Yusuf, who volunteered to speak on the incident, said the crisis occurred due to reprisal attack by another group following the killing of one of their members few weeks ago.

The source added that the cultists, who were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded some houses, attacked people and burned houses they believed belonged to a rival group.

When the police stormed the area Tuesday to calm down the situation, some of the cultists engaged the security agents in a gun battle which lasted for several hours before they were over powered.



Blueprint learnt that some cultists jumped into River Niger to avoid being arrested and swam to the other side of the river bank.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kogi state police command, William Aya, who confirmed the incident said 15 suspects have been arrested.



He added that, presently, the command could confirm that one person was killed and that they were still investigation what led to the conflict.