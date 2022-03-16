4 killed in Ebonyi NDLEA head office attack 

Four persons were Tuesday reportedly killed as security agencies repelled an attack by gunmen on Ebonyi head office of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The gunmen at about 2am Monday night were said to have attacked the headquarters of the NDLEA situated at Ntezi in Ishíelu local government area of the state.

Blueprint gathered that the attackers, who came through the back perimeter fence of the facility, were later repelled by officials of the Agency alongside soldiers and police operatives who quickly raced to the scene to provide back up.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said security agencies killed two of the gunmen while others escaped with injuries.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers and a patient undergoing rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation center were killed,” she said.

She said security agencies were still combing the bushes around the area in search of the injured escapee gunmen.

The police spokesperson further revealed that two riffles and other ammunition were recovered from the attackers amongst other items.

Some of the items recovered include 140 rounds of K2 ammunition, 36 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 30 rounds of AK 47 rounds of ammunition,a 4 Runner jeep, motorcycles, military and police uniforms, charms etc.

It will be recalled that the agency lost two officers on February 20, 2022 when they were attacked on the Abakaliki-Enugu highway.