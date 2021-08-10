4 killed, vehicles burnt as IPOB sit-at-home grounds South-east

Two passengers on an inter-state mass transit bus were killed with three vehicles set ablaze by people suspected to be enforcing the sit-at- home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at Nkwogwu, Mbaise in Imo state Monday morning.

Our correspondent gathered that two of the vehicles were inter-state mass transit buses owned by one company, while the other was a Siena vehicle which was identified as the only vehicle plying the Mbaise-Umuahia road early morning.

When confronted by the IPOB members on why they were flouting the order, their response was unsatisfactory and the assailants pounced on them and burnt the vehicles, killing two people in the process.

As at the time of this report, the stat Police Command had not responded to this development but the video has continued to go viral.

Meanwhile, the sit-at-home order has partially succeeded in the state.

This followed Monday’s news on social media that Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kanunta, had suspended the order which IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful countered some minutes later.

Many markets in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones were open but with few traders going about their normal businesses as directed by the police amidst fear.

Blueprint observed that a few vehicles were plying the route while some people were seen cautiously walking on the streets.

Awka

Also, not less than two persons were reportedly shot dead at Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra state, following an alleged clash between some security men and Eastern Security Network (ESN) trying to enforce the sit-at-home order.

A source told Blueprint that the deceased were a leader of ESN and a commercial motorcyclist purportedly conveying him to and fro the industrial hub of Africa to enforce the sit-at-home order after setting up road blocks across major roads.

“The two people were a leader of ESN and Okada rider. They were killed by men in military uniform during a bloody confrontation at Izuchukwu junction area. IPOB members blockaded most of the roads to prevent vehicular movements. Some soldiers came later to clear the road. It was in the process they shot at the two during altercation,” a source alleged.

Meanwhile, all markets, stalls, shops, commercial banks and other public institutions at Nnewi, Nkpor, Ekwulobia, Awka and Onitsha metropolis remained shut as at press time even as roads recorded fewer passersby and vehicular movements.

Similarly, few civil servants were spotted at the state secretariat and Government House despite the presence of police and other security officers positioned at some strategic locations in Awka.

“We came because of the threats to withhold our August salary. I have written my name and am going home. Next week own may be worst because we were disappointed. Our HoDs told us they will monitor us to punish those who failed to come to office. Unfortunately, I didn’t see her. My colleagues from other ministries and departments are complaining too. Not even a single commissioner is around,” a civil servant lamented.

Enugu

Similarly, major streets in Enugu metropolis were deserted in compliance with the IPOB order.

Markets, shops, banks, schools were shut too, save few schools where students were taking Mathematics for NECO examination.



Investigation shows that there was total compliance in Enugu metropolis and beyond as most people stayed at home.

But for the importance of the NECO exams, the compliance would have been overwhelming, it was gathered.



“People complied with the sit-at-home here at Nsukka. It is however not as severe as it is in Enugu but people obeyed,” a respondent from Nsukka said.



“There is total compliance here at Emene where I live,” Ede Oko said.



“It is more acute here at Edinburgh, Ogui New Layout. The streets are deserted. You only see vehicles pass once in a while,” Emma Nwokeukwu said.



It was gathered that the ever busy Agbani Road and Garriki, Awkunawnaw Market were ghosts of their former selves as motorists and traders were nowhere to be found.



People who spoke to our correspondent on the development had varied opinions.



“Many people are tired of Nigeria and want Biafra. They believe that Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally because he is a freedom fighter since the Fulani herdsmen that kill and molest people are never arrested,” Chijoke Madukwe said.



“Many people complied not because they believe in Biafra liberation or Nnamdi Kanu but because of fear of what could happen should they come out. People don’t believe that security agents would protect them if attacked,” Chukwuma Ezioha said.



However, at the time of this report, it was not possible to get the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe to speak on the development.



Unconfirmed report however had it that some hoodlums accosted policemen patrolling the streets snatched their vehicle at Garriki and set it on fire.