4 more power stations coming, Badaru tells Jigawa citizens

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa said the peaceful nature and improved electricity supply in the state has attracted rice milling companies across the length and breadth of the state.

Badaru, who stated this Thursday at a meeting organised in Dutse by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (FEDEC), explained that the state has improved tremendously in power supply.

The governor said the state government has already designed another four major electricity plants to be established in Kazaure, Babura, Birninkudu and Gwaram local government areas of the state.

He stressed that more solar power stations were also on the way in the state soon, which “will be done under the Northern Governors’ Forum, led by the Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El- Rufai.”

Badaru said, “today in Jigawa state, there are many industries springing up around Gagarawa/Gumel axis because of the 24-hour electricity supply being enjoyed in that area from Gagarawa power station.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the President on Business Made Easy (BME), Dr Jumoke Ojuwale said there was a tangible collaboration between the federal government and the state on the Ease of Doing Business (EDB) programme.

To avoid unnecessary to delay, she said FEDEC always assists various businessmen and women to export their goods through the Exports Promotion Council and other related agencies responsible for exporting goods and services out of the country.