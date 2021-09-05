4 Nigerian match officials for World Cup duty

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria are engaged in the World Cup qualifying games, members of the Nigeria Referees Association, NRA, who are FIFA referees are also not left out.

In one of the games for this weekend, four international referees of Nigeria extraction; Joseph Ogabor, Samuel Pwadutakam, Mimisen Iyorhe and Quadri Adebimpe are already in Kigali, Rwanda for the Rwanda vs Kenya match.

Dr Ogabor, a University of Calabar lecturer and household name at the domestic scene is already in Kigali with his refereeing equipment to be at the centre of the field while seasoned linesman from Adamawa Council, Pwadutakam is the Assistant Referee 1 as one of the Confedaration of African Football, CAF, women history makers, Iyorhe of the Benue council will again be at the spotlight of African football as the Assistant Referee 2.

Lagos based Quadri is the Fourth Official in the match a retired FIFA referee from Lybia ; Sharfeddin Essam Ibrahim and Marcao Jose Fernando of Angola are Assessors and Match Commissioner respectively. The game is at 3pm Nigeria time.

The president of the NRA, Otunba Tade Azeez, who is elated by the development on behalf of the association wishes the officiating crew best of luck and journey mercies.

